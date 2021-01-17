COMBS, Billie Jean



Age 88, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at Optimized Senior



Living in Lebanon, where she had resided for 1 ½ years. Billie was born July 7, 1932, in Zag, Kentucky, but lived in Middletown most of her life. She was employed as the head cook for over 30 years at Madison Township Middle School before her retirement. Billie was a member of the Tytus Avenue First Church of God and was very active in the Seniors Group at the church. She also enjoyed looking for antiques. Preceding her in death were her



parents, Warren and Maggie (Burton) Peyton; her husband Harold Morrison Combs in 2003; her son, Gary Alan Combs in 1990; one brother Charles; and two sisters, Anna and Myrtle. She is survived by one granddaughter, Callasandra Combs



Michaels and one great-granddaughter, Courtney Combs. A graveside service will be Monday, January 18, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio, with Pastor Damon Curtis officiating. There will be a visitation from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the graveside prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tytus Avenue First Church of God, 3300 Tytus Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the



