COLWELL, Virgil Virgil Colwell, Age 81, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Virgil was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on January 16, 1939, to Chester Colwell and Dorothy Colwell. He worked at S.O.S. as an Overhead Crane Operator for many years; he loved fishing, spending time with his family; and also enjoyed playing music and going to church. Virgil is survived by Malta Colwell; two children, Vanessa (Ed) McBee and Winfred (Lavern) Colwell; five grandchildren, Felicia, Amanda, Crystal, Alicia, Dylan (Hanna); four great-grandchildren, Katelynn, Connor, Dallas, Britton, Cameron and Zack; and his siblings, Edith, Mary (Damon), and Sally (Dale), and Bobby (Vickie); a special niece, Lillian Lakes; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Gerald, Roy, Ray, Lizzie, Isabelle, Rebecca, Dicie, Nancy, and Margaret. Funeral service will be held at Hamilton Assembly of God, 1940 West Elkton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Larry Davis of Hamilton Assembly of God officiating. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Hamilton Assembly of God. The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Years for the care that Virgil received.


