Colwell, Marc A.



Marc A Colwell 63, went home to be with the lord on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Kettering Health Hospital with his loving family at his side. He was born September 18, 1961 to William "Bill" and Connie (Roth) Colwell.



He enjoyed being outdoors fishing, hunting, golfing, and mushroom hunting. He also enjoyed gold mining and jewelry making. He will be dearly missed.



Marc is survived by his mother Connie, daughter Mercedes (Bill) Glaser, son Cecil (Chelsea) Thompson II, grandchildren Liam and Evelyn Glaser, Tristan, Chance, Cora, and Noah Thompson. Additionally, he leaves behind his brothers and sister; Rick (Tracy) Colwell, Tina (Colwell) Wildermuth, and Jody (Amanda) Colwell. Along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, neph-ews and other relatives.



He was preceded in death by his father, brother Todd Colwell, niece Samantha Colwell, and brother-in-law Mark Wildermuth.



At Marc's request, his remains will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date by his family.



Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



