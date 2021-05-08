COLWELL, Kathryn

X

COLWELL (Parker),

Kathryn Mae

82, of Springfield, passed away May 4, 2021, at Springfield

Regional Hospital. She was born April 20, 1939, in Urbana, the daughter of Gurney and Florence (Yohn) Parker.

Kathryn was retired from Heartland of Springfield. She was a hard worker all her life. She loved her grandkids and her flowers. Survivors include two children, Linda Sue Parker and Michael Colwell; eight grandchildren, Bill and Pat Wilcox, Kisha Clark, Jeff (Amber) Vance, Amber Colwell (Mark Kephart), Amanda Vance (Bryce

Harrison), Jessica Vance, and Nicole Huffer; siblings, Jim,

Melvin, David, Sue, and Jenny; great-granddaughter and sidekick, Brooklynn; and several nieces and nephews. She was

preceded in death by her husband, Mike Colwell; two

children, Anna and Kathy Colwell; granddaughter, Kandy

Wilcox; several siblings; and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Union Chapel Cemetery, Champaign County. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

