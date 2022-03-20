COLLINS, Timothy John



Age 73, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1948, in Dayton to the late Charles Homer and Catherine (Finch) Collins.



Tim was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his children: sons, Michael and Peter; daughter, Clare (Ryan) Schnizlein; their mother, Tim's former wife Sally Zwiesler Collins; grandchildren, Taylor, Quinn, and Owen Collins; Violet and Oliver Schnizlein;



brother, Dennis (Barbara); sisters Pat (Ted Baxter), Peggy (John McNees), and Teresa (Bob) Lehnert; numerous nieces,



nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.



Tim lived in the Five Oaks neighborhood most of his life and was involved in church and neighborhood activities. He was a natural athlete, avid sports fan, fisherman, and collector. Tim was devoted to his family, and his faith was the cornerstone of his life bringing him strength, comfort, and peace.



The best way to honor Tim's life is to live by his example of being kind and generous to others.



Friends and family may visit from 5-8 pm on Thursday, March 24 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave., Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am on Friday, March 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. Second St., Dayton. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Dayton or St. Vincent DePaul.

