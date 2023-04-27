Collins, Robert E.

Collins, M.D., Robert E.



Robert E. Collins, M.D., 90, of Kettering, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023. Bob was born November 8, 1932, in Port Clinton, Ohio, son of the late Eugene Collins, and his wife (Mary Blythe). He was pre-deceased by his sister, Mary Margaret, in his youth. He graduated from John Carroll University with a degree in Pre-Med, and continued his studies, receiving his M.D. from Marquette University. Settling in Kettering, Ohio, with his wife, Joan (Karwowski) Collins, they raised their three children. Bob developed his plastic surgery practice, and, focusing on trauma and micro-surgery, he met many of the needs of his community, often donating his time and services. Bob fully involved himself in church life at St. Charles Borromeo. Always supporting Catholic education, in ways seen and unseen, he further committed himself to serving his parish community by involving himself in RCIA, Pre-Cana, Prayer, Mens Group, and other evangelization efforts. The last chapter of his life included becoming an ordained deacon to serve his parish more personally. He is survived by his son, Mark (wife, Kathryn), daughter, Jean (husband, Gerald Crowley), and daughter, Kathleen (husband, Michael Leonard). Also mourning his loss are nieces, grandchildren, and (now) two great-grandchildren. Too many to count are the lives he touched in a deep and profound way. "Oh, Bob!"







Friends and family may visit from 2-5pm on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2023, at St. Charles Borromeo Church. After Bob is laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, there will be a reception at St. Charles Borromeo. In lieu of flowers, please have a Mass said in Bob's name or make a donation to some form of Catholic education.

