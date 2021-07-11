COLLINS, Richard Leonard



Age 85, passed away on July 8, 2021. Richard was born on February 1, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio. He was raised in Springfield and attended The University of Dayton. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army. He retired after 31 years of service from Delco Moraine in Dayton, Ohio. He was a member of Vandalia Lodge #742 F. & AM, a member of The Valley of Dayton AASR and the American Legion Post #668. Richard spent his retirement as an engineer consultant. He has been a member of Vandalia United Methodist Church for most of his adult life. Richard is survived by his son and wife, Michael and Beth Collins of Beavercreek, Ohio; 2 stepsons, Douglas Adkins and Craig Adkins (and his wife, Leslie); 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Masonic Blue Lodge Service and Army Honors will follow at 11:00 a.m. followed by the memorial service being conducted by Rev. Thomas Weeks. Inurnment will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made in memory of Richard to the American Cancer Society. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements.

