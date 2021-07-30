journal-news logo
X

COLLINS, Newell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COLLINS, Jr.,

Newell Raymond

Newell Raymond Collins Jr., age 83 of Fairfield, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Newell was born in

Hamilton, Ohio, on April 10, 1938, to Newell R. Collins Sr. and Argolda Ellis Collins. He

attended Hamilton City Schools. Raymond also worked at Ford Motor Company, and enjoyed western movies,

garage sales, boating, camping, fishing at Brookville Lake, and his dog Jack.

On January 19, 1957, he married Evelyn Williams, and she preceded him in death, along with his daughter, Debra Sharkey.

Newell is survived by his son, David Collins and Dianne Collins of Hamilton; his brothers, Robert, Jerry, and Kenneth Collins; his granddaughters, grandsons, many nieces, nephews, special friends, family and neighbors.

He will be sadly missed with many memories. Cremation was held, and services will be held at a later date.


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top