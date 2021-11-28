COLLIER, William Donald



William Donald Collier, 72, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Don was born May 22, 1949, in Urbana, Ohio, the son of the late Ollie Oscar and Clara (Woods) Collier Sr. He was



a 1967 graduate of Mechanicsburg High School. Don retired after forty plus years at Navistar, Local 402, Springfield. Don was a loving son, brother, uncle, friend and was a kind compassionate man with a deep reverence for God. He loved nature and flowers. In the past, he enjoyed gardening, golfing, bicycling and riding his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by all.



Don is survived by his sisters, Barbara Moore and Marilyn Wyatt; sister-in-law, Linda Collier; friend, Jim Edwards as well as several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marvin Collier and Ollie Oscar Collier Jr.; sisters, Dorothy (Calvin)



Dobbins and Mildred (Lee) Wallace; brothers-in-law, Billy Joe Moore and Norman Wyatt.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home.



Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com