Collier, Dina

Collier (Royer), Dina Jay



Dina (Royer) Collier, born on July 14, 1945, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2024. She was 78 years old.



Dina was a vibrant soul who lived life to its fullest. She was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School, class of 1963. After dedicating many years to her career, she retired from Met Life, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.



Dina was a passionate gardener who nurtured both her outdoor garden and numerous houseplants with great care. Her home was adorned with her cherished owl collection, a testament to her unique interests and joyful spirit.



Dina had an extraordinary ability to connect with people. She never met a stranger and was known for giving hugs to everyone she encountered. Her warmth and kindness left a lasting impression on all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Lorene Royer; her father, Howard Royer; and her sister, Dorain Royer. Dina's memory will be cherished by her loving family: her son, Donald Dunlevy; daughter-in-law, Sharon Dunlevy; grandchild, Scout Dunlevy; stepson, Guy Collier; brother, Marshal Royer; and sister-in-law, Vicki Royer.



A Celebration of Life will be held on July 28, 2024, at the East Dayton Church of the Brethren, 3520 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403, at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALS research.



Dina's legacy of love, warmth, and living life to the fullest will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to know her. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.



