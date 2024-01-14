Collett, Robert



Robert Collett, age 98 of Fairfield, passed away Monday, January 8, 2024. He was born August 30, 1925 in Hyden, Kentucky to Sophia Collett Asher. Robert was a US Navy veteran having served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. On May 26, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio, he married Lee Wanda Marcum Browning. In 1948, he began working at Fisher Body in Hamilton until his retirement in 1988. Robert was a resident of Fairfield from 1953 until his passing. He is survived by his children Darrell Browning, Bruce (Peggy) Collett and Denise (Jerry) Morris; grandchildren Rhyan (Nichole) Ellington, Renee' (Chris) Fiehrer, Jason (Jade) Collett and Bree Ann Collett, to whom he was more like a father to; 14 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends. He loved the Lord with all his heart and lived it every day. Visitation will be Monday, January 15, 2024 at the Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH, 45014 from 11:30AM until time of service (12:30PM). Pastor David Miller, Pentecostal Holiness Tabernacle, to officiate. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.avancefuneralhome.com



