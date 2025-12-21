Colleen Muncy

Photo of Colleen Muncy

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Colleen Muncy
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Muncy, Colleen "Camie"

Colleen "Camie" Muncy, 77, of Springfield, passed away July 31, 2025. A florist for 26 years, Camie was known for her beautiful bouquets and community spirit. She and her husband George Muncy were twice named "Home of the Week" and served as judges for the Community Beautification Committee. Camie loved painting, crafts, and her dog, Happy. She is survived by her husband, daughters Kristen (Hickle) Goldschmidt and Heather Hickle, stepson Todd Muncy, and grandchildren. In her honor, plant a flower or give your dog an extra treat. www.adkinsfunerals.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Kathleen Bertolone
2
Cloia Barnes
3
James Benner
4
Mary Gray
5
Phyllis Cavallaro-Warren