Coles, Mary



Age 80, of Clayton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, June 19, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Robert Jackson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



