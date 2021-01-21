X

COLEMAN, Shallon

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COLEMAN, Shallon A.

Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was the owner and president of the non-profit

organization, Abigail's Journey, where she worked

religiously to help anyone in need or who crossed her path. Preceded in death by her

mother, Ollie May Coleman;

father, Rev. Grant Coleman;

sister, Gwendolyn Coleman. She leaves to cherish, daughter, Felicia Renee Coleman of Dayton; son, Joseph Dion, Sr.,

(Erica) Coleman of Dayton; brother, Choyce (Yavonne)

Coleman of Tucson, AZ; 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; dear friend, Brenda Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Memorial service 1 pm Friday, January 22, at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.