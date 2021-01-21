COLEMAN, Shallon A.



Age 72, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021. She was the owner and president of the non-profit



organization, Abigail's Journey, where she worked



religiously to help anyone in need or who crossed her path. Preceded in death by her



mother, Ollie May Coleman;



father, Rev. Grant Coleman;



sister, Gwendolyn Coleman. She leaves to cherish, daughter, Felicia Renee Coleman of Dayton; son, Joseph Dion, Sr.,



(Erica) Coleman of Dayton; brother, Choyce (Yavonne)



Coleman of Tucson, AZ; 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; dear friend, Brenda Alexander; a host of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



Memorial service 1 pm Friday, January 22, at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Calling hour 12 noon at which time family will receive friends. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

