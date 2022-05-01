journal-news logo
X

COLEMAN, Sandra

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

COLEMAN, Sandra L.

Age 79, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Harvest Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3323 Highview Hills Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Rev. Dr. Clifford Ballard

officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour

prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COSBY, Cathy
3
COOK, Shirley
4
Finchum, Joan
5
GALLOWAY, Kimberly
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top