Coleman, Roberta Joan



Roberta Joan Coleman, 90, of Waynesville, OH passed away on June 20, 2024, at Brookdale of Oakwood. She was born in Noblesville, Indiana on July 27, 1933. Roberta was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Along with parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jerry Coleman; and sister, Barbara Lee Clinger. She is survived by her sons, John (Suzanne) Coleman and Ronald "Jay" (Kathleen) Coleman; grandchildren, Andrew (Angie) Coleman, Brad (Deanna) Coleman, Nick Coleman, Stephen (Sarah) Coleman, Samuel Coleman; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. Roberta's warm smile and kind heart touched the lives of many. She will be remembered for her unwavering love for her family and her dedication to spreading joy wherever she went. May her memory live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. A Celebration of Life will be held in September. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



