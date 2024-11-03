Cole, Pauline Ruth



Pauline Ruth Cole, age 90, formerly of Middletown, Ohio passed away on October 21, 2024 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was born on September 22, 1934 in Middletown to the late Rollie and Addie (Davis) Wilson. Pauline was a member of Middletown Church of The Nazarene where she served as the children's minister, head steward, and pianist for many years. Pauline loved flowers and gardening. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed preparing delicious meals and desserts for her family. She loved sewing and crocheting, making beautiful clothes and blankets for her grandchildren. She was very patriotic and loved her country as well as those who served it. Pauline was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved her family and country fiercely, but most of all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Above all else, she lived her life following Jesus and being an example for us all.







In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her loving husband Everett Cole. Pauline is survived by her son, Reverend Timothy (Debbie) Cole; grandchildren, Tammy (Jeremy) Current, Jan (Joseph) Denton; great grandchildren, Lauren (Tyler Gamel) Current, Abigail Denton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.



