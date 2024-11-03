Cole, Marsha L.



Marsha L. Cole, born on January 11, 1956, in the vibrant city of Dayton, Ohio, embarked on her final journey on October 29, 2024. A beacon of selflessness and compassion, Marsha dedicated her life to helping others, embodying a spirit that was always eager to lend a hand. Her passion for family was a cornerstone of her existence. Marsha cherished the time spent with her loved ones, relishing in joyous gatherings that often revolved around laughter and togetherness. The delightful tradition of hosting sleepovers with the children in her life brought her immense joy, as did providing home cooked meals for her loved ones. Each meal became a canvas for creativity and bonding, enriching their lives with memories that will echo through time. Marsha's adventurous spirit found its expression in a unique passion: riding her Harley. This love for motorcycling epitomized her vibrant and free-spirited personality, as she reveled in the open road and the thrill of exploration. Marsha leaves behind a loving family who will forever hold her memory dear. She is survived by her devoted husband, Dennis Shivener, her beloved sister, Debra Hoel, and her stepson and stepdaughters, Dana, Denny, and Dawn. Each cherished one will carry forward the warmth and kindness she so freely shared.



She is predeceased by her father, Ernie Cole, her mother, Rosalee Cole, her mother-in-law, Helen M. Hornsby, her sister, Carolyn Maiden, and her previous husband, Donald McDaniel. Their legacies intertwine with her own, as she was shaped by their love and guidance throughout her life. Marsha L. Cole's life was a tapestry woven with threads of generosity, adventure, and familial love. Her essence will linger in the hearts of all who had the privilege to know her, carving an enduring imprint that will not fade with time. Though she has departed from this earthly realm, the light she brought to the lives of others will continue to shine brightly in cherished memories and stories shared. Funeral service will be held at 12 PM on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering. Visitation will begin one hour prior to service. Marsha will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Cemetery.



