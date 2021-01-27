COLE, Joan E. "Joanie"



72, of Miamisburg, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021, at her home. She was born June 8, 1948, in Dayton.



Joan loved to quilt and spend time with her friends. For years she belonged to a quilting guild and a card club. Joan always lived her life to the fullest and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Alan J. Cole; children, Joeann Cole and Valarie Boyer; grandchildren, Rachael Carter, Jessica Gable, and Caleb Gable; great-grandchildren, Halen and Daisy Joan Payne; sister, Sarah (Brendle) Krigbaum; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Melba (Forgerty) Gehle and her brother, Joseph Gehle.



A memorial gathering will be held from 3-5 PM on Friday, January 29, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRARMORE



Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 5 PM with Rev. Deb Holder officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the



family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

