COLE, Dorothy



"Aunt Dot"



Beloved wife, mother, and sister, Dorothy Cole, of Hamilton, left this world suddenly on December 20, 2020, at the age of 90.



The eighth child of ten, Dorothy was born on November 18, 1930, to Ed and Ethel Shumate of Middletown. After attending Holy Trinity and graduating from Middletown High, she became an administrative office assistant at McGraw. She married her true love, Donald "Corky" Cole, in July 1959. They had two daughters, Victoria Wright (Todd) of Elizabethtown, KY, and Kathleen Cole (Darren Callahan) of Middletown. Their life together was filled with love, family, and adventure.



Dorothy felt genuine care for others. She was a junior nurse's aide during WWII and a volunteer in the Ohio Reads program later in life. One of her favorite volunteer services was as an Edgewood High School band booster in the 1980s. Everyone who had the fortune to get to know her felt an immediate connection and fondly called her "Aunt Dot"; some even referred to her as their second mom or adopted grandma.



She is survived by her daughters and "sons"; her brother William Shumate of Lebanon, her sister Mary Villalpando of Alpine Valley, California, and brother Richard Shumate of Middletown; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews; and her grand-cats, Esme and Scout, and her grand-dogs, Margaret and Harper. Dorothy's life was dedicated to helping others feel good, whether it was through her wit, her wisdom, or her love. She remarked recently that her goal in life was to make others laugh. She certainly accomplished that. We ask that you honor her memory by showing kindness to all and by celebrating the gift of love every day.

