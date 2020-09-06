COLE, David E. "Gene" David E. (Gene) Cole, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 12, 1933 at his home in Middletown, OH to Oren and Vadna Cole. Gene attended Middletown Schools until the 9th grade, and then attended Monroe High School, graduating in 1951. He began working at Aeronca before joining the Army. He served in Korea for 2 years, 11 months and returned to Aeronca. He later decided to become a carpenter for 7 years. He then worked at Sorg Paper Co. and became a maintenance superintendent until he was laid off. He was hired by Jefferson Smurfit in Lockland until they closed. After retiring, he worked in maintenance at the Manchester Hotel and several nursing homes. Gene served as deacon and many terms as an Elder on the Board of Session at St. Luke United Presbyterian Church. He was an endowed member of Jefferson Lodge #90 where he served as secretary and was a member of the Antioch Shrine Temple in Dayton, OH and the Middletown Shrine Club as photographer. He was a life member of the VFW Post 3809, American Legion #218 and Elks Lodge #257. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Edsel and Paul. Gene is survived by his wife, Linda (Wells) Cole for almost 68 years; two sons, Greg (Carol Jean) Cole of Centerville and Kevin (Karen) Cole of Middletown and one daughter, Gina Lynn (Brian) Howerton of Burnside, KY; 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank everyone that has helped and prayed through his illnesses and most of all to the nurse and nurse aides of Queen City Hospice of Cincinnati. Funeral Services will be 12pm, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin St., Middletown, OH with Rev. Richard Sedgwick officiating. Masonic Funeral Service will be at 11:45 a.m. Visitation will be from 10 am-11:45 am prior to the services. Burial at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to St. Luke United Presbyterian Church, 280 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

