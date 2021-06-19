journal-news logo
X

COLDIRON, Darrell

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

COLDIRON, Darrell

Age 73, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Dayton V.A. Medical Center where he had been a patient for eight days. He was born August 5, 1947, in Middletown and lived here all his life. Darrell served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with an honorable

discharge. He was employed as an electrician at Jefferson Smurfit for 30 years, retiring in 2011. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his Harley. Preceding him in death were his parents, Cecil and Lillian (Manns) Coldiron; and one brother, Douglas L. Coldiron. He is survived by two children, Lon Coldiron and Lisa Soto; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Sherry) Coldiron and Gary (Traci) Coldiron; two sisters, Dianna Ross and Elaine (Bob) Hardesty; his girlfriend, Connie Powell; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union Chapel United

Methodist Church, 8284 Keister Road. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Herr-Riggs Funeral Home

210 S Main St

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top