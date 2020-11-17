COLBERT, ANISON

COLBERT, Sr.,



Anison James



Mr. Anison James Colbert, Sr., age 85, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at approximately 9:01 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center.



He was born on April 27, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Jessie James and Anna Carletta (Akins) Colbert; both parents preceded him in death.



He was united in holy matrimony to Irene (Roberts) Colbert; she survives in Xenia.



Mr. Colbert was the owner of Colbert Funeral Home in Xenia, Ohio, and he was a member of Zion Baptist Church.



Besides his loving wife Irene he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 children: Sylvia Clark (Coleman) of Lima, Michael Colbert (Marquetta) of Dayton and Anison Colbert, Jr. of Xenia; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; a sister, Geneva Jackson of Xenia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by a son; Wendell Colbert and 2 sisters; Jessie Lockett and Tessie Hall (twins).



Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman, officiating.



Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.



Entombment at Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Zion Baptist Church Educational Fund in Xenia, Ohio.



