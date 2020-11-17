X

COLBERT, ANISON

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLBERT, Sr.,

Anison James

Mr. Anison James Colbert, Sr., age 85, passed from this life on Friday, November 13, 2020, at approximately 9:01 p.m. at Kettering Medical Center.

He was born on April 27, 1935, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Jessie James and Anna Carletta (Akins) Colbert; both parents preceded him in death.

He was united in holy matrimony to Irene (Roberts) Colbert; she survives in Xenia.

Mr. Colbert was the owner of Colbert Funeral Home in Xenia, Ohio, and he was a member of Zion Baptist Church.

Besides his loving wife Irene he leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 children: Sylvia Clark (Coleman) of Lima, Michael Colbert (Marquetta) of Dayton and Anison Colbert, Jr. of Xenia; 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; a sister, Geneva Jackson of Xenia; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by a son; Wendell Colbert and 2 sisters; Jessie Lockett and Tessie Hall (twins).

Homegoing services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon at the Zion Baptist Church with Pastor Gary Chapman, officiating.

Visitation/Wake services will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. until time of services also at the Church.

Entombment at Woodland Mausoleum in Dayton, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: Zion Baptist Church Educational Fund in Xenia, Ohio.

In view of the Global Pandemic, we at Jones-Clark Funeral Home ask that you be cautious and observe all restrictions issued by the government. Please be mindful.

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC. and Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home in Springfield, Ohio.

To order flowers and to offer condolences to the COLBERT Family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Clark Funeral Home Inc

1302 Oakland Pkwy

Lima, OH

45805

https://www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.