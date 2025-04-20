Cohen, David

David Ronald Cohen, age 62, of Xenia, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025. He is preceded in death by his parents, Abe and Rita Cohen (Hamilton, OH); and brother, Lawrence "Larry" Cohen (Chatsworth, GA). He is survived by his step-daughter Laura Griffis; brother, Philip Cohen; uncle, Ron (Le Thi Duc) Kyle; and his cat Liza. Services were private. Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek

