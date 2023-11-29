Coggeshall, Kenneth William



Age 56 of Hamilton, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 26, 2023. He leaves a loving family behind. Kenneth was born on August 8, 1967 in Hamilton, the son of Kenneth and Donna. He was self-employed and owned many successful businesses over the years, and he was always happy to fix anything that needed fixing. His last job was with Cox Auctioneers and Myron Bowling Auctioneers, and he was a great asset to both. Kenneth leaves his son, Tyler Coggeshall; daughter, Erica (Pierce) Malone; grandchildren, Wyatt, Lilly, and Owen; parents, Ken (Cheryl) Coggeshall and Donna (Dave) Chesnut; favorite aunt, Pat Zehler; sisters, Mandy, Wendy, Rachael, Alaine, and Angela; brother-in-law, Jimmy Cox; friends, Debbie and Michael Earls; and many other lifelong friends, as he never met a stranger and always left you smiling. He was preceded in death by his niece, Katie Cox the previous year; and his uncle, Rick Zehler. He will be remembered for his jovial spirit and love of people. Kenneth was a believer in God and showed the true meaning of being a Christian in so many ways. He will be missed but never forgotten. A Visitation will be held from 4pm until 6pm on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton, with a Service to follow at 6pm. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



