COFIELD, Jesse Earnest Jesse Earnest Cofield, age 81, departed this life on September 9, 2020, following a lengthy illness. Jesse was the 7th of 13th children born to the late James "Elmer" Cofield and Louise Magby-Cofield. A loving family left to honor and remember him include his dedicated and loving wife of 56 years, Beverly Valree Cofield, 2 dedicated sons: Jesse E. (Machelle) Cofield Jr.; and Anthony K. (Nicole) Cofield Sr.; 1 brother, 2 sisters, 9 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren. A walk-through viewing will held at the funeral home Wednesday, Sep 16, 2020, from 4:00 7:00 PM. Facial masks are required. Due to COVID-19 limitations, there will be a private funeral services held on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, 11:00 AM at LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3924 W. 3rd St, Dayton OH 45417, Rev. Elmer S. Martin, M.Div., officiating. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jesse's name to: Hospice of Dayton https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/ or Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/. The full obituary can be viewed at www.loritts-neilson.com.

