COFFMAN, James M.



James M. Coffman of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the VA Hospice Care Facility. He was born in San Marino California on June 25, 1930, to Robert Escar and Edna (Mize) Coffman.



A career Airman, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Air Medal recipient, James M. Coffman "Jim", joined the Air Force in 1949 and would become a flier with 105 combat missions to his credit in Vietnam in 1967-68. One of his last assignments in flight tests included bumping elbows with Astronaut Buzz Aldrin for high-altitude flight training in 1969 before mission launch. Rounding out a 20 year storied career in the Air Force and retiring at Wright-Patterson AFB, Jim accumulated a flight log of over 10,000 hours in various aircraft, the fondest of his being the EC-47 "Gooney Bird".



Jim is survived by his 7 children; Chris Green (John), Connie Roberson, Cathy Coffman, John Coffman (Von), Jennie Beatty (Tracy), Jackie Pisut (Mike), Susan Wolf (Jay), 13 Grandchildren and 17 Great-Grandchildren. He also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, friends and fellow veterans. He joins in heaven his wife Rosemary, his 6 siblings, Son-in-law, Tommy Roberson and Grandson, Nathan Roberson.



Visitation at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, OH, on Thursday, March 2, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Helens Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Dayton, OH, on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Wounded Warrior Program or the VA Hospice Care Facility of Dayton, OH.

