COFFEY, William Richard "Bill"



90, went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by his



family on Monday, February 1, 2021. Bill is survived by his



devoted sons, Thomas (Karen) Coffey and Timothy (Cathy)



Coffey; his dedicated daughters, Tracy (Carlos) and Mary (David) Beebe. Bill was blessed by his eight grandchildren,



Tyler, T.J. (Ashley), Nathan,



Kelly (Benjamin), Matthew, William (Nell), Michael, Kristen



(Tadas) and was more blessed with five great-grandchildren, Harper, Larkin, Wiley, Briar Rose, and Maggie. Bill was preceded in death by his lovely wife Helen; brother John Thomas Coffey; mother Audrey (Pyles) Coffey, and father Joseph



Coffey. Bill was very involved in his community and was a long time Rotarian and Councilman-at-Large in Cambridge, Ohio. In his free time, he enjoyed golfing and vacations with his family. He had a 36-year radio career beginning at WJEL in Springfield, Ohio, and later owned WILE in Cambridge, Ohio, and WTRJ in Troy, Ohio. He sold the stations and obtained a Master of Communications at Akron University. He took on a position of marketing at Guernsey Memorial Hospital. Then they relocated to Athens, Ohio, where he contributed to the community in a variety of ways. In his retirement Bill felt the calling to teach and was highly regarded as "coach" by many of his students at Hocking College. Finally, after 80 years of work and service, they retired to Dublin, Ohio. They enjoyed their time at Dublin Retirement Center and the Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing. Bill kept busy writing his one-page thoughts he called "Let's Pour the Coffey." A virtual celebration of life to occur Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. A future memorial and mass to occur in several months at Springfield's Saint Raphael Catholic Church with inurnment to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to an organization which he was involved with "The Wilds" https://give.columbuszoo.org. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

