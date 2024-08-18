COFFELT, Deborah Ann



COFFELT, Deborah Ann, 74, of Columbus, passed peacefully July 28, 2024 in Taylor Springs Health Campus in Gahanna, Ohio. She was born August 23, 1949 in Springfield the daughter of Lawrence H. and Wanda D. (Trenner) Coffelt. Deborah graduated from Springfield South High School in 1967 and Bowling Green State University in 1971. She worked as an art teacher at Lancaster High School for 36 years. After retiring she was a dedicated GED teacher in Columbus. In her spare time, she traveled, loved dogs, made jewelry, pottery and paintings. She is survived by two brothers, Larry (Diane) Coffelt, Perrysburg, OH and Tim (Cathy) Coffelt, Springfield, OH; nieces and nephews, Christine Coffelt, Cynthia Coffelt, Cheryl Coffelt, Doug (Lindsay) Coffelt and Andy Coffelt and one great nephew, Daniel Coffelt. She was preceded in death by her parents. Family and friends will truly miss her easy laughter and creative spirit. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. Her services will be livestreamed at www.conroyfh.com



