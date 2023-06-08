Coddington, Earl Leonard



CODDINGTON, Earl Leonard, age 91, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023 at The Hospice of Dayton. Earl served in the U.S. Army (Korean War), retired toolmaker from H&H Machine Tool Company and ET Tool after many years. He was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, the Polish Club, member and Wagon Master with the Ohio Good Sam RV Club. Earl was a jack-of-all-trades and always had a project "out in the building".



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Mary I.; infant twins; parents, Basil & Hilda nee Blackburn Coddington; and sisters, Eileen Hauck & Betty VanDyke. Earl is survived by his 5 children, Linda (Richard) Holt, Theresa (Jeff) Averbeck, Mary (Garry) Zurawka, Tom and Sam; grandchildren, Andy, Becky, Cody, Jamie, Joe, Carolyn, Brianna, Shaina & Delila; several great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Greg Konerman celebrant. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Earl's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.

