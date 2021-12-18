COCANOUGHER, Jr.,



John E.



Oct. 24, 1940 - Dec. 14, 2021



John was a former Miami University football player and an avid supporter of Miami Athletics, attending games and cheering on his teams whenever he had the opportunity. John was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Rotary Club, Kiwanis Club, the Oxford Cemetery Board, and Beta



Theta Pi. John also served his country in the United States



Army Reserve.



His loss will be felt deeply by the Oxford community and especially by his loving family and all who were close with him.



John is survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Lois (nee Kelly) Cocanougher; devoted children Kelly (John Willemin) Cocanougher and Marc (Lisa) Cocanougher; and cherished grandchildren Everett Marcus Cocanougher and Leo Matthew Cocanougher. He was preceded in death by his



father John Everett Cocanougher, Sr., his mother Josephine (nee Helm) Cocanougher, and his brother Donald Helm Cocanougher. John is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.



A visitation for John will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2 pm until time of Memorial Service at 4 pm at Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5056 College Corner Pike in Oxford. A private graveside service at Oxford Cemetery will be held at a later date. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Miami University Red & White Fund or the charity of your choice.

