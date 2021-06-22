COATNEY, Brian Keith



was born to the late Mr. Beverlay and Mrs. Mae Coatney on December 15, 1974, in Dayton, Ohio. He was called home on June 13, 2021. A graduate of Belmont High School's class of 1994, attended Sinclair, Wilberforce University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. He also earned his Master's



Degree in Business Management from Wilberforce University. Brian's keen business acumen and warm personality led him to a successful career with some of Dayton's most respected organizations; Dayton Daily Newspaper, Reynolds and



Reynolds, and MSC Industrial Supply and Tool Company. Brian wed his lovely wife Ulissa, whom he affectionately called "Baby," on August 28, 2004. Brian was preceded in death by his father Beverlay Coatney. He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife, Ulissa Coatney, loving mother, Mae Coatney, four brothers, Archie Steward, Kevin Steward Sr., Corey (Tameesha) Coatney of Washington, D.C., Rodney (Denia) Coatney Sr., of Chicago, Illinois and one sister Isis (Les) Claytor, one brother-in-law Robert Greene, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The



family will receive friends at 12 P.M. Interment, Woodland Cemetery & Arboretum.



