CLOYD, Lawrence

CLOYD II, Lawrence H. "Larry"



Age 84, passed away on November 28th, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born December 31, 1936, in Frankfort, KY, the eldest son and preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Virginia (Ellis) Cloyd, his younger brother Phillip (Buster) Cloyd, his niece Lara Wilfong and his very much loved kitty "Sweetie".



Larry lived and worked most of his life in Dayton with the exception of a few short years spent in California. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Masters Degree in Special Education.



He loved and enjoyed philosophizing about life, carving flutes out of wood, his family, animals, art, photography, music, and the outdoors. He taught the art of woodworking to severely disabled young adults in the MRDD Special Education program in Dayton.



He was fiercely independent, had a silly sense of humor, and was very creative.



Larry is remembered by both his first and second wife.



Larry is survived by his 2 sisters, Janet C. Wilfong and Keith Elaine (KeeKee) Schuh (Wayne), his daughter Rebeka Cloyd and son David Cloyd, his 2 nieces Tamara Roddy and



Genevieve Barnett, his 3 grandchildren, Alli, Logan,and Luke Cloyd, his 4 grandnieces and grandnephew and various cousins and extended family. He was very loved and will be missed.



No services will be held. The family will hold a private memorial in the Spring.



