CLINE, Sandra K.



Was born Feb 8, 1942 in Waterloo, IA. On Aug 30th she succumbed to liver and kidney failure peacefully at home. She was preceded in death by her adoptive parents, Charles and Josephine Elder of Des Moines, IA. She graduated Nursing School at Findley Hospital of Dubuque, IA. On Jan 12, 1963, she was united in marriage to Larry D. Cline at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. To this loving union four children were born. In 1967 her family moved to Ohio where she worked as a Registered Nurse and later as a writer/editor for Gibson Greeting Cards. Always a loving and devoted wife and mother, Sandy expressed her creative and artistic gifts through writing, drawing, sculpting, painting, and quilting. Her poetry was deep; reflecting her thoughtfulness, spirituality and life experiences. Sandy enjoyed spending time with nature, especially by the ocean. While a very private person, with deep and abiding faith she gently nurtured all who came to know her. She is survived by husband, Larry; children, Laura, Michael (Tamara), John (Jodi), and Matthew (Melanie); grandchildren Sarah (Zach) Dixon, Joshua (Jamie) Myers, Erin (Paul) Wagner, Emma (Logan) Breadon, Chloe Reddix, Ezra Cline, Savannah Cline, Keegan Cline, Hazel Cline, and Linus Cline; great-grandchildren Lana Dixon, Taylor Myers, Jameson Myers, Evelyn Meyers, Navi Meyers, and Ryker Breadon; natural half-brother Everett "Buck" Kramer; and relatives she joyfully found late in life. Green burial was Sept 1st in the Preble Memorial Gardens near West Alexandria, OH. A memorial service will be at the Fairfield Church of Christ at 9:00AM, Sept 24th.

