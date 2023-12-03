Cline, Nancy

Cline, Nancy Lynne

Nancy Lynne Cline age 78 of Springfield passed away on Thursday, November 30, 2023. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 from 11AM - until the time of the service at Noon at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Interment to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

Funeral Home Information

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home - Springfield

838 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.richardsraffanddunbar.com

