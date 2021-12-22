CLIMIE, James H. "Jim"



James H. "Jim" Climie, age 79, of Dayton, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Hospice of



Dayton. He was born May 5, 1942, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Charles "Hank" Climie and Dorothea "Dot" Latimer. Jim worked at NCR for over 30 years and then became a financial director for Hillside Chapel for 15 years. He had a heart for serving the Lord and going on mission trips; especially to



Cuba, Texas, and the Dominican Republic. Along with serving the Lord, he served his community with Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing and playing sports such as softball and beach ball volleyball. He especially loved to go camping and spending time with his family and friends. Ultimately, he wanted others to know Christ as their Saviour; praying for them and telling others about Him. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Robert "Bobby" Climie and Verna Ciesielski. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol; children, Jeff Climie, Kurt (Sarah) Climie and Wade (Mary Joyce) Climie; grandchildren, Anthony "A.J", Olivia, Kenton (Navy), Grant (Army), Micah, Samantha, Lydia and Robby; brother, William "Bill" (Denise) Climie and numerous nieces and nephews "The Climie Clan". In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations can be made to Faircreek Church for



Cuba Missions and Student Ministry via Faircreek Church



(2400 Faircreek Ridge Drive, Fairborn, Ohio 45324) or at faircreek.org in Jim's honor. Visitation will be Wednesday,



December 22, 2021, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a service at 1:00 pm at Hillside Chapel, (3515 Shakertown Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45430). He will be laid to rest at Aley



Methodist Church Cemetery following the service.

