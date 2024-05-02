Clifton, Andrea

Clifton, Andrea Corinne

Andrea Corinne Clifton, 47, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2024 from 10am-12pm with the funeral service beginning at 12:00pm at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1801 St. Paris Pike, Springfield, OH 45504. Arrangements have been entrusted to Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.

