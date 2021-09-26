CLIFT, Ellis D.



Passed away September 17, 2021, in the care of Hospice of Cincinnati. He was preceded in death by his wife Corinne



(Putnam) and his parents G. Myron Clift and Artie M. (Ellis) Clift. He was a long-time resident of Eaton, Ohio, and Preble County. Born in Webster County, MO, June 2, 1930, he



entered the Army National Guard of Kansas for two years just after high school graduation, in Hutchinson, KS. He continued his service to the country with enlistment in the Marine Corps. Upon discharge from the service, he found his experiences gave him a well-founded background for working at National Cash Register, repairing machines throughout Kansas. As NCR developed new systems with electronics, he moved to Dayton, OH, becoming an instructor. His life's work with NCR brought him tremendous satisfaction, personal growth and great friendships. His 60-year marriage to Corinne was, as he so often put it, the best thing that ever happened to him. Their lives together were filled with many friends, visits with family and taking time to travel the United States. Ellis is survived by his three children, daughter, Karen Clift of College Corner, OH, daughter, Sharon and husband, Alison Walker, of Eaton, OH, and son, Alan and wife, Cathy Clift, of Eaton, OH. Also surviving is Ellis' grandson Benjamin Clift, of Eaton, OH.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of Cincinnati, hospiceofcincinnati.org or the American Cancer Society, OH Southwest Region, 2808 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45206 or donate3.cancer.org. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the



family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

