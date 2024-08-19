Clifford, Ruth

Clifford (Hill), Ruth Ann



Ruth Hill Clifford left us this morning. We hope her journey will be a peaceful, easy one. Born on November 29, 1949, in Dayton Ohio to Fredrick and Thelma Hill, the third child following her siblings, Barbara and Russell. She was a graduate of Walter E Stebbins High School in 1968, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She married in 1969 to Jeffrey Clifford, with whom she remained for the 55 years that passed. They created 2 daughters, Jennifer Crumb, and Barbara Stevens, both of which reside in Florida. She loved to travel and lived in many places over the years but, finally settled down in Port St John, Florida. After raising her children, she began a teaching career at Jackson Middle School in Titusville where she taught for 22 years. After retirement we bought a summer home in Brevard North Carolina which she loved spending time walking in the forest and feeding the white squirrels in the area as well walking the streets of Brevard just browsing the store windows



No funeral plans have been established .



