Click, Janet Marilyn



Janet M. Click, age 84, passed away peacefully, with family present, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. She was born on November 21, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio to Orton G. and Donna P. Click. She was the oldest of Orton and Donna's three children. Janet was predeceased by her parents and her brother, David O. Click. Janet was a lifelong resident of Springfield, having lived most of her life on Wilson Avenue on the city's south side. She was a graduate of Muskingum College in New Concord, Ohio. Her passion for education led her to be an English schoolteacher for 31 years in the Springfield City School District. Over the years, it was not uncommon for Janet's family to hear stories from many former students and their love for "Miss Click". Janet also served as President of the Ohio Education Association and the Springfield Education Association. She was active in her community and served on a number of boards and civic groups. She was very passionate about advocating for others. She was a loving guardian to her dog Andy, who was a rescue, and her cat Charley, who kept her company in her later years. Janet and Miss Click as many called her, she was lovingly known as "Nana" to all her nephews, niece, great-nephews, and great-nieces. One memory her entire family share was her love of knitting. Anytime family was visiting, Janet was sitting with them, actively engaged in the conversation but her knitting needles never stopped moving. Every Christmas, her nephews and niece would receive a beautiful, handmade sweater and later, wonderful (and very warm) afghans. Janet is survived by her brother; Earl W. Click. Six nephews, one niece, many great-nephews, great-nieces, family, and friends who all loved her very much. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday, May 4th at 11:00 a.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Tremont City. To view her memorial video or leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.littletonandrue.com



