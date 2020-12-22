X

CLEVENGER, HARRY

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

CLEVENGER, Harry E.

Harry E. Clevenger, 21, of Kettering, OH, passed away on December 17, 2020, at his home. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Edward Clevenger. Survived by his parents, John and Michelle, brother James, sister Kate, grandparents Jim and Nancy Frient, and grandmother Joanna Clevenger and leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Calling hours are Tuesday, December 22, 5-8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home (Springboro). Mass of Christian burial is on Wednesday, December 23, 11 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish (Springboro).

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Anderson Funeral Home

40 North Main Street

Springboro, OH

45066

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/anderson?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.