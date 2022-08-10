journal-news logo
CLENDENIN, Janet Evelyn

96, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Ohio, on February 25, 1926, the daughter of Silas and Grace (Garrison) Logsdon. Survivors include her three daughters, Sherry Terrill, Jeannie Weber and Linda Waldron; sister, Brenda Litsch; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1991. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

