Rhodus, Clee



RHODUS, Cledith "Clee" May, age 87, of Centerville, OH passed away in Sunset, South Carolina on November 10, 2025. She was born on April 27, 1938 in West Virginia. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 22 from 3:00-5:00pm at Routsong Centerville (81 N. Main Street). A service will follow, beginning at 5:00pm. For complete remembrance, visit www.Routsong.com.



