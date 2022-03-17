CLEAR, Mary Grace



Mary Grace Clear, age 94, of Lebanon, formerly Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born May 6, 1927, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry and Catherine (nee Imwalle) McQueen. Mrs. Clear was married to Thomas A. Clear who preceded her in death in 1987. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and was known as a person who served others. She worked at Ohio Casualty Insurance Company and was president of the Lady's Auxilary of the Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed traveling to Florida for beach trips, embroidery and crocheting, and enjoyed music, especially the song Claire de Lune. Mrs. Clear is survived by her four children Julie Botos, Thomas (Carol) Clear, Jeanne (Jeff) Kimble, and Paul L. Clear; ten grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and one sister Joanne Sullivan. Visitation on Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. John Neumann Church, 12192 Mill Road, Pleasant Run from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, Fairfield is serving the family.



