Clayton Weaver

Weaver, Clayton M.



Age 81 passed away Tuesday December 23, 2025. Survived by his wife Annette and sons Kelly and Jerry. Visitation will be Friday January 2, 2026, from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Service will be Saturday January 3, 2026, at 10:00am at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Entombment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, Hamilton, OH. www.avancefuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com