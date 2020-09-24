CLAWSON, Gary E. Age 78, of Dayton, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was a 1960 graduate of Miami East High School and served his country in the Vietnam War with the US Navy. Gary was a member of the Vandalia Post #9582 VFW and was a longtime employee of Kettering Overhead Door. He is survived by a daughter, Sally (Murray) Freeman of Butler Twp.; son, Daniel (Laura) Clawson of IN; twin sons, Kevin and Patrick Clawson; 5 grandchildren, Olivia and Owen Strawser, and Oakley Freeman, Jacob and Kaeli Clawson; a sister, Susan Schwartz; and 2 brothers, Montie and Joe Clawson. The family will receive friends, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26th at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St., followed by a Funeral services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the VFW Post #9582, Vandalia, OH, or the Ohio Hospice of Dayton in Gary's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

