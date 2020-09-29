CLAWSON, Barbara

CLAWSON (Beal), Barbara Barbara (Beal) Clawson, beloved wife of the late Hugh W. Clawson, loving mother of Jim (Amy Gibson) Clawson, Cheri (John) Corcoran, and Cindy (Clawson) Gresham, adoring grandmother of Lyndsay, J.T., Derek, Jarrett, Jake, Justin, Josh, and Jordan, passed away on September 25, 2020, at the age of 89. She graduated from McGuffey High School in 1949, and married Hugh on March 17, 1956. She was predeceased by her parents, Rosa Belle and Howard Beal, and sisters, Margaret Loge, Dorothea Matix, and Naomi Felblinger. Barbara's family meant the world to her and she often said she didn't know what she would do without her family, friends, and her church family, whom she was also devoted as a lifetime member of Oxford United Methodist Church. While Barb was a stay at home mom, she served as the church's secretary, and typed Miami University Professor, Dr. Niswonger's, accounting principles textbook. In 1982 she obtained her drivers license and real estate license in the same week, cleaned out an old rusted station wagon so she could show homes to clients to become Oxford's leading Realtor in the area for many years to come. She earned the RE/MAX top honors Lifetime Achievement Award for Earnings, and numerous awards for sales from the local Board of Realtors throughout her career. Barbara had a sharp business mind, managing many properties, and owning The Apple Tree for 41 years. She was a champion for the City of Oxford and was a member of the 1st Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and honored with Citizen of The Years Award. One of her projects to beautify Uptown was to plant the Bradford Pear trees which still line High Street today. Barb was committed to her family, church, as well as her community, even anonymously as she provided presents to many families each Christmas. Special gratitude to Nancy Feakes and Jennifer Lake for the endless driving supporting her and her love of flowers. Services will be private, with a drive-thru visitation past her home at 6195 Fairfield Road #22 5-6:30pm Wednesday, 09/30/2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Oxford United Methodist Church www.oumc.org/online-giving. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com

