CLARKE, John P. "Phil"



Age 69, of Englewood, passed away July 22, 2021. He was born October 8, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Harry and Virginia Clarke. In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brothers: James Penker and Michael Clarke; and sister, Anita Risden. Phil is survived by his wife, Brenda Clarke; children: Jenny Gardner (Cris) and John Clarke



(Amber); grandchildren: Noah, Gwen, Jocelyn and Elyse; brothers and sisters: Pat McCombs (John), Bud Clarke, Elaine Zoller (Z) and Virjean Hopson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Phil was a graduate of Colonel White High School, Class of 1970. He worked at Pickrel Bros.



Plumbing for many years. At Phil's request, there will be no visitation or service. A private burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery for the family. Contributions may be made in Phil's memory to the Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements by Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Phil or leave a special message for his



