Clark, Vernita Sue



Vernita Sue Clark, 82, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on May 29, 2023.



Vernita was born on December 14, 1940, to Ola and Corbett Perry in Gratis, OH. After graduating from Monroe High School in 1958, she worked as a Telephone Operator. She married her sweetheart, Jim Clark on August 26, 1960. After Rachel and David were born, Vernita dedicated her life to being a loving and caring mother. She always supported her family whether it was helping Rachel and David through college, or supporting Jim in his Masonry activities, she made it her mission to improve the lives of others.



Vernita loved entertaining and playing games. She was very social and enjoyed talking to people and getting to know them. If you were one of her favorites, she would play devil's advocate just for the fun of it. She was also a good cook, but was known for her Buckeyes. She always liked trying new things like bowling, square dancing or playing bridge. In later years, Vernita and Jim liked to vacation in Florida during February when winter was just taking too long.



We will miss her greatly. We all have a hole in our hearts where she used to be, and we still do not know how big it is.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Tom Perry; and sister, Marlene Perry.



She is survived by her husband, Jim Clark; sister, Janet Bailey, daughter, Rachel (David) Witt; son, David (Christine) Clark; granddaughters, Sabrina Clark, Ciarra Witt; and many other loving family members and friends.



The family requests that all flowers and notes are sent to Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Visitation will be 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Monday, June 12th, 2023 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Celebration of life will follow at 12:00 pm.

