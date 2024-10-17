Clark (Knapp), Sharon Lee



CLARK, Sharon Lee (Nee Knapp), Age 82 passed away on Monday October 7, 2024. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 18, 1942, the daughter of Charles and Coletta (Heitkemper) Knapp. She was a graduate of Notre Dame High School in Hamilton, Ohio. Sharon and her husband Herb were long time residents of Simpsonville, SC. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a long and successful career as a professional dog breeder, trainer and judge. She had bred, trained and shown many national champion dogs during her career. She is survived by her husband Herb of Simpsonville, SC and daughters Kim (Tony) Stewart of Hartwell GA, and Jennifer Ann Pattison Clark of Pelzer, SC, grandchildren Robbie Coleman and Mitchell (Brittney) Robinson of Piedmont, SC, great grandchildren Jaydon Coleman, Madison Coleman and Haylee Robinson. She is also survived by two brothers, Ron (Barb) Knapp and Gary (Diana) Knapp and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Greg Knapp and great grandson Brandon Coleman. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.



